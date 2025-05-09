Azerbaijan unveils its revenues from organic chemical compound exports in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 90,700 tons of organic chemical compounds valued at $28.3 million, a 24.2 percent increase in value despite a 22.8 percent drop in volume compared to last year. Meanwhile, the country imported $10.3 million worth of organic chemicals, reflecting a 33.9 percent decrease in value from the same period in 2024.

