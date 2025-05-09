Azerbaijan hosts second day of National Aerobic Gymnastics and Baku Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The second day of the 9th National Aerobic Gymnastics Championship and Baku Championship is currently underway at the Heydar Aliyev Sports Concert Complex in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Athletes are competing in individual, trio, and group events organized by age categories.

The schedule includes individual performances by younger competitors, followed by trio routines featuring athletes from various age groups — including children, teenagers, youth, and adults. The day will conclude with group performances from teenagers and adults.

The event will wrap up with an awards ceremony to recognize the day's top performers, marking the close of the championships.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel