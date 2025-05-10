Azerbaijan's national ideology stems from irreplaceable role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ National Leader Heydar Aliyev played an indispensable role in shaping the Azerbaijani national ideology, the Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Head of the Central Office, Tahir Budagov, told reporters during his visit to the Alley of Honor in connection with the 102nd anniversary of the national leader, Trend reports.

"As in every year, this year as well, we honor the dear memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev with deep respect. Looking back at history, we once again witness that Heydar Aliyev rendered unparalleled services to Azerbaijan and laid the strong foundation of our statehood.

Today, Azerbaijan holds a significant position not only in the Caucasus region but also across the Eurasian space, and this is the result of its farsighted policy.

During the Soviet era, while leading the republic, the National Leader paid special attention to the protection of national and spiritual values, the inclusion of our native language in the Constitution, and the development of our culture. These factors later created a solid basis for Azerbaijan’s independence. Heydar Aliyev played an indispensable role in shaping the Azerbaijani national ideology.

In the early years of independence, he led our country out of economic decline, steered it toward development, initiated the building of a strong army, and laid the foundation of the Great Victory road," he added.

Today marks the 102nd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan’s National Leader, Heydar Aliyev.

