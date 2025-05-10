Uzbekistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves reach new milestones
Uzbekistan’s gold and foreign currency reserves reached $49.3 billion in May 2025, up 3.14 percent from April. Gold reserves rose by 2.1 percent to $37.6 billion, while foreign currency assets grew by 5.8 percent to $11 billion.
