Azerbaijan’s AZAL resumes Baku-Moscow flights in full swing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Baku-Moscow-Baku flights have been resumed and are operated in normal mode, the statement of the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC said, Trend reports.

“Due to the removal of restrictions on the airspace over the Russian city of Moscow, flights of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on the Baku-Moscow-Baku route have been resumed since yesterday evening and are carried out in a normal mode according to the schedule,” the statement of AZAL says.

Meanwhile, yesterday flights J2-181 (Domodedovo Airport) and J2-807 (Vnukovo Airport) of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) from Baku to Moscow (Russia) were postponed due to the fact that some parts of the route are still restricted.

Moreover, it was stated that AZAL continues to monitor the situation closely, guided by flight safety, and will inform passengers of any updates.