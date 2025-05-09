Azerbaijan’s “Breath” movie blows away judges at international film festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The short film "Breath" by the Azerbaijani director Elmar Bayramov, living in the US, was awarded the "Special Jury Prize" at the 2nd Turan International Film Festival in Izmir, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The festival, which aims to demonstrate films from different countries of the Turkic world and strengthen cultural ties, received 1,675 applications from 80 countries. Azerbaijan presented 32 films, Türkiye - 324, Kazakhstan - 17, Uzbekistan - 13, Turkmenistan - 10, Kyrgyzstan - 7. Films that contribute to the culture of the Turkic world were awarded in 10 different categories. Three exhibitions and eight special events were also organized within the framework of the festival.

The film "Breath" was highly appreciated by the jury for its poetic approach to such profound themes as the resilience of the human spirit and the power of memory. The film is dedicated to the prisoners of the First Karabakh War.

The film reflects the grave consequences of the war, focusing on the psychological trauma that persists even in the post-war period. It also highlights the difficulties that people face when reintegrating into society after the war. Filming took place in Azerbaijan, and the film was created as part of the cooperation between Old Stone Pictures and Black Garden Company with the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund," the committee said.

In 2023, with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the film "Breath" was presented in the cities of New York and Boston.

