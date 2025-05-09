Azerbaijani CEC delegation set to observe parliamentary election in Albania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9.​ The delegation of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has left for Tirana to observe the parliamentary election to be held in Albania on May 11, 2025, a source in the CEC Secretariat told Trend.

Based on the invitation of the Chairman of the Albanian CEC (KQZ), Ilirjan Celibashi, to the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov, Deputy Chairman of the CEC Rovzat Gasimov, and Head of the CEC Secretariat Department Ramin Nuraliyev are participating in the observation of the parliamentary elections in Albania.

The visit schedules meetings of representatives of the CEC with the leadership of the KQZ and other officials, and discussions on the possibilities of deepening relations between the supreme election bodies and the exchange of experience in various fields related to elections.

In addition to reviewing the overall preparatory processes for the parliamentary elections prior to election day, the delegation will also observe voting procedures at polling stations on election day.

