Azerbaijan sees double-digit growth in circulation with new cash register tech
Photo: Azertaj
Azerbaijan has installed over 105,885 new generation cash register machines (NCR) across the country. From January to April 2025, the total circulation recorded through these devices reached 8.24 billion manat ($4.84 billion), reflecting an increase of approximately 805.8 million manat ($474 million), or 10.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy