Azerbaijan sees double-digit growth in circulation with new cash register tech

Photo: Azertaj

Azerbaijan has installed over 105,885 new generation cash register machines (NCR) across the country. From January to April 2025, the total circulation recorded through these devices reached 8.24 billion manat ($4.84 billion), reflecting an increase of approximately 805.8 million manat ($474 million), or 10.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.

