Azerbaijan refunds millions in VAT to consumers in early 2025

Azerbaijan has refunded over 55.9 million manat ($32.8 million) to consumers under the VAT Refund program between January and April 2025. The refunds covered VAT paid on purchases from retail and public catering businesses, excluding certain items like oil, gas, cars, alcohol, tobacco, and medical services.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register