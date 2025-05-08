Azerbaijan sees decline in smartphone imports from Vietnam

Azerbaijan imported 26,645 smartphones from Vietnam in January and February 2025, costing approximately $11.7 million. This marks a decline of about 26.6% in volume and 5.6% in value compared to the same period last year. The average price per smartphone from Vietnam increased by 28.5%, reaching $440. Overall, Azerbaijan imported 183,109 smartphones worth $54.2 million, with shipments coming from countries including China, India, South Korea, Georgia, and Vietnam.

