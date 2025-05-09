Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli boosts associated gas deliveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. During the first quarter of 2025, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) delivered an average of around 11 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (0.9 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility, Trend reports via bp.

The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

This is while in Q1 2024, this figure stood at 7.4 million cubic metres per day.

As such, associated gas deliveries rose by 48.6 percent year-on-year.

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.