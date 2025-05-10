Kazakhstan’s Turkestan sparks agri-transformation with bold new initiatives
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region
In 2024, the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan is projected to see significant growth in agricultural output. Efforts are focused on developing processing industries, particularly through the establishment of three agricultural clusters. The cotton-textile cluster will involve several large-scale projects, creating thousands of jobs and improving cotton processing efficiency. In the Shardara district, a starch plant is under construction, while the meat cluster is advancing multiple projects to boost production. These developments are expected to drive substantial economic growth in the region by 2026.
