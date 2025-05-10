Azerbaijani parliamentarians visit tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Azerbaijani Parliament's First Deputy Chairman Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Chairmen Ziyafat Asgarov, Musa Gasimli, Rafael Huseynov, parliamentary committee chairmen, deputies, Head of the Parliamentary Administration Farid Hajiyev, Deputy Heads of the Administration, Director of the Parliament's Affairs Firudin Hajiyev, employees of the Administration and Affairs Department have visited the Alley of Honor on the occasion of the birthday of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and his tomb, Trend reports.

The parliament staff and MPs laid flowers in front of the monument to the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and expressed their deep respect for the National Leader.