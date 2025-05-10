Azerbaijan's position on India-Pakistan conflict fully based on int'l law - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ Azerbaijan's stance on the India-Pakistan conflict, like its position on other issues, is entirely grounded in international law, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to the Alley of Honor to mark the 102nd anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"The cause of the recent escalation is that India launched strikes on Pakistani territory without solid justification. That is, one state began to strike the territory of another, which led to serious tensions. We consider this unacceptable and have called on both sides to end the tension and resolve the conflict through political and diplomatic means. Therefore, if anyone is dissatisfied with our position, we believe they should first carefully observe the processes and offer a rational approach," he said.

