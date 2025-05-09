EBRD backs SME development in Georgia with loan to TBC Leasing
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a loan for Georgia’s TBC Leasing to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The funding aims to improve access to finance, strengthen regional outreach, and promote sound leasing practices across the country.
