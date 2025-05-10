Iran plots substantial boost in South Pars gas processing this winter

ran plans to increase rich gas processing at the South Pars Gas Company by 10–15 million cubic meters per day during the upcoming winter, with major overhaul works set for completion by September. The company currently processes about 600 million cubic meters daily, covering 73% of Iran’s gas needs, and has boosted its annual output by 3.5 billion cubic meters compared to the previous year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register