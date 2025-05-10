Turkmenistan’s Balkan region opens tender for supply of chemical agents
The administration of Turkmenistan’s Balkan region has issued a tender for the procurement of chemical agents necessary for the production of drinking water. Suppliers interested in participating are invited to submit applications to the regional administration by May 31, 2025. This initiative aims to enhance the region’s water supply infrastructure.
