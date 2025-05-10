Armenia meddled in mine shipments to Karabakh for three years - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ Armenia has been supplying mines to Karabakh for three years, the Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to the Alley of Honor to mark the 102nd anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Since November 2020, about 400 mine-related incidents have occurred in our liberated territories. About 70 civilians have been killed or seriously injured. More than half of these explosions occurred in areas for which no minefield maps were provided at all.”

Contrary to the provisions of the trilateral statement, Armenia illegally transported mines into Karabakh for almost three years, starting in 2020, until the Azerbaijani side took control of the Lachin road, although the road was to be used exclusively for humanitarian purposes.

At the same time, in the area of the peacekeepers' location after 2020, very large areas were mined again along the entire perimeter. This is clearly a gross violation of both international humanitarian law and the commitments that Armenia undertook in 2020,” the minister added.