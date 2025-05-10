Uzbekistan reports solar energy subsidies to key regions in early 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 10. In the first quarter of 2025, a total of 12,746 individuals received subsidies from the State Budget amounting to 8.147 billion sums ($710,000) for solar energy produced and supplied to the national power grid, Trend reports, citing the State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan.

The cream of the crop for subsidy payments went to the Khorezm region, raking in 2.6 billion sums, or $224,000. Hot on its heels was the Republic of Karakalpakstan, pocketing 1.1 billion sums, or $95,000, while the city of Tashkent wasn't left in the dust with its share of 585 million sums, or $50,000.

Under the Solar House program, which has been operational since April 1, 2023, the government offers a subsidy of 1,000 sums ($0.09) for every kilowatt-hour of electricity produced by private solar panels and fed into the grid beyond the owner's personal consumption.