Snam updates on strategic projects and storage status in Q1 2025
Photo: Snam
Snam is stepping up its strategic investments across Europe as gas demand rises and infrastructure resilience takes center stage. Key moves in early 2025 include the planned launch of the Ravenna LNG terminal, the acquisition of Germany’s OGE stake, and a storage fill rate that already surpasses seasonal averages.
