Azerbaijani FM discusses growing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi with his Pakistani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. On May 8, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the current regional security situation and the growing tensions between Pakistan and India.

Pakistani minister reported on Indian missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6-7 and Pakistani retaliation. It was said that Indian attacks mainly affected civilians, killing dozens of people, and Pakistan responded by striking military targets. The Pakistani minister also noted that he had held telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of a number of countries and explained the situation in detail.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and condemned the military attacks that resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians.

The minister stressed the need to prevent further escalation and expressed hope that tensions would be resolved through diplomacy and negotiations.

During the telephone conversation, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.