President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Kangarli village secondary school building (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Kangarli village secondary school building, Trend reports.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev briefed the President on the facilities at the school.

The 484-seat school, featuring 30 classrooms, is fully equipped to organize the educational process at a modern standard. The classrooms are furnished with essential teaching materials. The school also includes biology, chemistry, and physics laboratories, a computer science room, pre-conscription military preparation classrooms, a library, an assembly hall, a sports hall, and a canteen.

A sports field has been constructed within the school grounds, accessible not only to students but also to villagers during after-school hours. Play and recreation areas, along with landscaped greenery, further enhance the environment.

To provide electricity, solar panels have been installed on the roofs of several non-residential buildings, including the school.

As a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, which has been going on for nearly 30 years, the educational infrastructure of the occupied regions has also been completely destroyed. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani state is paying special attention to the creation of modern, innovative educational institutions within the framework of the restoration and reconstruction process in the liberated territories. The newly commissioned Kangarli secondary school is another example of this.

