Kazakhstan defies inflation with noteworthy wage growth in 1Q2025

In the last quarter of 2024, Kazakhstan saw notable growth in both nominal and real wages, reflecting an overall improvement in household income and purchasing power. This positive trend is attributed to economic recovery, rising commodity prices, and government initiatives supporting wage increases and business development. Among CIS countries, Kazakhstan maintains a strong position in wage dynamics and economic stability.

