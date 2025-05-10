Iran unveils investment for petrochemical plants in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province
Iran plans to invest millions of euros in the construction of the Chahar-Bisheh petrochemical plant in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province. The investment is expected to create around 600 jobs during construction and 300 jobs once the plant becomes operational.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy