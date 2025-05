Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the first phase of the village of Kangarli in the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

The head of state reviewed the conditions created in the newly built multifunctional administrative building for local executive authorities, the community club center, the Kangarli village secondary school, the nursery-kindergarten, and the newly constructed individual houses.

Will be updated