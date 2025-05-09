Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan forge new partnership for agricultural innovation

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are deepening their regional cooperation with a new investment initiative aimed at boosting agricultural innovation and economic development in the Turkistan region. During a recent meeting, Deputy Akim of Turkistan Region Talgat Kozbekov and Director of Samarkand Irrigation System LLP Sanzhar Abilov discussed the launch of a $3 million plant for the production of sprinkler and drip irrigation systems in the Sauran industrial park.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register