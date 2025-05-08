Azerbaijani diaspora holds meeting in Norway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ A meeting with the Azerbaijani community in Norway was held at the House of Azerbaijan in Oslo, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event began with the national anthem of Azerbaijan and a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the country’s territorial integrity.

Ramil Aliyev, the Norway coordinator of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis, founder of the Norwegian Azerbaijani Youth Organization, and head of the House of Azerbaijan in Oslo, spoke about the activities of the center and its weekend school.

Arzu Rzayeva, the Azerbaijani language teacher at the weekend school, highlighted the teaching process and the children's interest in the classes.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Elshad Aliyev briefed on the committee's projects and the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund.

"Following the recommendations of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan Houses and weekend schools are being opened in various countries each year. So far, 30 Azerbaijan Houses have been established in 19 countries, serving as open discussion platforms not only for Azerbaijanis but also for friendly diaspora communities," he said.

First Secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark Asgar Naghiyev noted that the Azerbaijani community in Norway is very active and plays an important role in raising awareness about Azerbaijan both locally and internationally.

The meeting concluded with a Q&A session and community discussions, followed by elections in which Fariz Rzayev, chairman of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Norway, was elected as the Norway coordinator of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis.

