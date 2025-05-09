Tajikistan’s credit financial institutions see assets growth
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan
Tajikistan’s financial sector continues to expand, with total assets of credit institutions surging by 36 percent year-on-year as of March 2025. The growth is largely attributed to a rising credit portfolio and increased receivables from the National Bank, reflecting stronger lending activity to individuals and businesses across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy