Tajikistan’s credit financial institutions see assets growth

Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan

Tajikistan’s financial sector continues to expand, with total assets of credit institutions surging by 36 percent year-on-year as of March 2025. The growth is largely attributed to a rising credit portfolio and increased receivables from the National Bank, reflecting stronger lending activity to individuals and businesses across the country.

