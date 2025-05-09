EBRD, GEF fund fast food rollout in Western Balkans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing up to 9.9 million euros in financing to support the expansion of KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in Southeast Europe, Trend reports.

The funding will go to Aptha Global and Tastra, two Bosnia and Herzegovina-based companies, for projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Western Balkans, Croatia, and Slovenia.

Of the total amount, 8.1 million euros will be financed by the EBRD, while 1.8 million euros will come from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) under the Circular Economy Regional Initiative (CERI). This is the first CERI project in the Western Balkans and aims to promote green and inclusive growth.

The investment will support the opening of around 30 new fast food restaurants by the end of 2027. The project is expected to generate new jobs with a focus on women and people with disabilities, while also integrating circular economy principles and environmental standards in its operations.

The EBRD noted that this financing addresses a gap in unsecured cross-border funding and supports local companies in expanding globally recognized franchises in an underserved regional market.

Aptha Global and Tastra are franchise holders for Taco Bell and KFC, respectively. Both companies are incorporated in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Aptha Global also operates the Mango clothing franchise and is planning further projects in line with sustainability and innovation goals.

The EBRD has invested over 3.3 billion euros in Bosnia and Herzegovina since 1996 across 244 projects.