Kyrgyzstan’s fuel production grows in 2M2025
Kyrgyzstan’s fuel production surged in early 2025, with gasoline output rising eightfold and diesel production nearly doubling, while fuel oil volumes declined, reflecting shifting dynamics in the country’s energy sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy