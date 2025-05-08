Azerbaijan tallies savings of local industrial parks' residents
Azerbaijan’s industrial park residents have saved over 511 million manat (around $300 million) thanks to extensive tax and customs exemptions, according to the Economic Zones Development Agency. These incentives aim to boost investment and production, especially in the country’s liberated territories.
