Uzbekistan, ADB bolster economic ties with landmark deal for 2025-2026

Uzbekistan has secured a major agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), signing a $3.6 billion program for 23 new projects aimed at fostering socio-economic development in key sectors such as education, water supply, and transportation. The deal was finalized during the 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Milan, Italy, with additional announcements strengthening Uzbekistan’s leadership role in the international financial community.

