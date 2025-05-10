Iran revives oil exploration in Caspian Sea, rekindling long-awaited plans
Iran has resumed oil exploration in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea after nearly three decades. The exploration activities began recently, marked by an event on May 9 at the 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy