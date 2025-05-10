Iran revives oil exploration in Caspian Sea, rekindling long-awaited plans

Iran has resumed oil exploration in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea after nearly three decades. The exploration activities began recently, marked by an event on May 9 at the 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran.

