Uzbekistan’s engine manufacturing sees impressive gains in 1Q2025

Uzbekistan’s automobile manufacturing sector has seen notable growth, with large enterprises producing 70,020 internal combustion engines in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 10.8 percent increase from the previous year. This marks a continued upward trend in engine production, underscoring the sector’s ongoing expansion and modernization.

