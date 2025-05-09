Uzbekistan’s engine manufacturing sees impressive gains in 1Q2025
Uzbekistan’s automobile manufacturing sector has seen notable growth, with large enterprises producing 70,020 internal combustion engines in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 10.8 percent increase from the previous year. This marks a continued upward trend in engine production, underscoring the sector’s ongoing expansion and modernization.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy