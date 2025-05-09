Azerbaijani diaspora committee celebrates 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The event dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader at the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan began with the playing of the country's national anthem and a minute of silence in memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, a source in the committee told Trend.

The committee's chairman Fuad Muradov highlighted Heydar Aliyev’s tireless efforts in preserving and strengthening the independence of Azerbaijan.

He spoke about the National Leader’s comprehensive and purposeful policies in shaping the Azerbaijani diaspora and building a unified network, emphasizing the ongoing efforts under President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s directives, the initiatives of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to preserve cultural heritage, organize Azerbaijanis abroad, and promote national interests internationally, including the opening of Azerbaijani Houses in various countries.

During the event, a segment from the documentary "Great Patron of Art", dedicated to Heydar Aliyev’s 100th anniversary, and a video titled "Heydar Aliyev and Diaspora Building" were screened.

Sculptor, film director, and student of People’s Artist Omar Eldarov, Namiq Huseynov, gave a speech on “Heydar Aliyev: Guardian of National and Spiritual Values”, emphasizing that the National Leader was not only a political figure but also a protector and promoter of national culture, traditions, and values. Huseynov presented a bust of Heydar Aliyev as a gift to the Committee.

Afterward, young staff members of the Committee, along with Chairperson of the Public Union for Supporting the Development of Azerbaijani-Bulgarian Friendship Mariya Atanasova-Huseynova, and other speakers, honored Heydar Aliyev’s historic contributions to the Azerbaijani people, affirming that his legacy as an irreplaceable leader will live on in the nation’s memory.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel