Azerbaijan sees growth in number of foreign trade participants for 1Q2025
Azerbaijan saw 24,700 foreign trade participants in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 4.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The data from the State Customs Committee reveals a rise of 1,100 participants, with 17,600 individuals and 7,100 legal entities involved in foreign trade.
