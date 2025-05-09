Azerbaijan sees growth in number of foreign trade participants for 1Q2025

Azerbaijan saw 24,700 foreign trade participants in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 4.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The data from the State Customs Committee reveals a rise of 1,100 participants, with 17,600 individuals and 7,100 legal entities involved in foreign trade.

