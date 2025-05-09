AD Ports Group posts double-digit revenue and profit growth in Q1 2025
AD Ports Group delivered strong financial results in the first quarter of 2025, with an 18% year-on-year increase in revenue and solid earnings growth across its core business clusters. The company also maintained stable leverage and continued strategic investments in key infrastructure assets.
