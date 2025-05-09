Russia expands purchases of Azerbaijani goods in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan's exports of non-oil products to Russia reached $232.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 3.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Russia remained Azerbaijan's top destination for non-oil exports, accounting for 30.17 percent of the total exports.
