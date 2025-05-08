Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, Libya explore new avenues for energy co-op

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov met with Libyan Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aladdin Abdulsalam Lehuayk to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector. The meeting focused on collaboration in areas such as training, professional development, and knowledge exchange. Khassenov expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to strengthen ties, while Ambassador Lehuayk highlighted Libya's potential for deeper engagement, emphasizing the country’s extensive experience in oil and gas infrastructure development.

