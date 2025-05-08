Azerbaijan’s butter imports from Russia plummet in early 2025

Azerbaijan's butter imports from Russia in the first two months of 2025 dropped significantly, with a 57.1-fold decrease in quantity and a 19.4-fold decrease in value compared to the same period last year. Overall, Azerbaijan imported 2,900 tons of butter valued at $15.4 million, primarily from Iran, New Zealand, and Belarus.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register