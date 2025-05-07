Kazakhstan secures stronger global financial alliances at IMF spring meetings

Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan

During the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, actively engaged in key discussions on regional economic issues, including slowing growth, rising debt, and global trade tensions. A notable highlight was the IMF’s Swiss Subgroup session, which gathered financial leaders from the Middle East, Caucasus, and Central Asia. Suleimenov also shared Kazakhstan’s approach to inflation control in a “Governor Talks” interview. Bilateral meetings with central banks from the U.S., Türkiye, Hungary, and Georgia addressed topics like currency swaps and strengthening financial cooperation.

