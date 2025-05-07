Kazakhstan kicks off major spring farming campaign with full resources

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Spring fieldwork in Kazakhstan is hitting the ground running, following the agro-technical playbook, with over 2.1 million hectares of land already in the ground. Sowing is highest in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, and Almaty. Millions of hectares have been prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture, including moisture retention, pre-sowing tillage, and spring plowing. Grain, oilseed, cotton, vegetables, and other crops are planted. The campaign has received 100 percent of required seeds and quality testing, as well as large amounts of mineral fertilizers and subsidized diesel fuel. To ensure sowing season success, the ministry monitors and supports activities.

