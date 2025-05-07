Kazakhstan explores building energy optimization with Singaporean firm
Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Azamat Panbayev, Chairman of the Committee for Industry under Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction, met with Robin Thomas, Chairman of Singapore-based Carbonzeroed, to discuss collaboration on energy-efficient building technologies. The meeting focused on a potential non-commercial pilot project in a Kazakh public school to test software aimed at reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Both parties emphasized the value of sustainable solutions and expressed interest in expanding cooperation.
