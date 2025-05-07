Azerbaijan's pomegranate export revenue surges in 1Q2025

Azerbaijan's pomegranate exports reached $44.1 million from January to March 2025, marking a 41.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The country’s non-oil sector exports also grew by 14.7%, totaling around $771.9 million. Food product exports saw a 15.1 percent rise, reaching approximately $224.7 million during the same period.

