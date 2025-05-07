Azerbaijan's pomegranate export revenue surges in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan's pomegranate exports reached $44.1 million from January to March 2025, marking a 41.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The country’s non-oil sector exports also grew by 14.7%, totaling around $771.9 million. Food product exports saw a 15.1 percent rise, reaching approximately $224.7 million during the same period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy