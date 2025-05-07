India hoists white flag - Pakistani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ The Indian army has raised the white flag in several territories, including on the line of contact in Kashmir, Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to the minister, on May 6, the Indian Army admitted its defeat and hoisted a white flag at the main border checkpoint, which is considered an international symbol of surrender.

“Earlier, they were running away from the investigation, and now they are running away from the battlefield,” the publication reads.