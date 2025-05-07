Uzbekistan reveals mobile phone import figures for 1Q2025
Uzbekistan imported 885,800 mobile phones in the first quarter of 2025, valued at $89.6 million, with China being the largest supplier. This reflects strong demand for mobile devices in the country, with total imports in 2024 reaching 4.2 million units, marking a slight increase over the previous year.
