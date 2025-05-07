Azerbaijan brainstorms infrastructure dev't projects with AIIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ Azerbaijan has held discussions with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on projects aimed at improving infrastructure, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"During a video conference with Zou Jiayi, candidate for the presidency of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank [AIIB], we discussed the key areas of cooperation between AIIB and Azerbaijan, the bank’s role in promoting #economic growth across the Asian region, and infrastructure development projects," the post said.

