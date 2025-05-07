Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
We appreciate Azerbaijan's unwavering support - Pakistani ambassador

May 7 2025
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's unwavering support for Pakistan in response to India's attacks, Pakistan's Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

"We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's unwavering support for Pakistan in response to India's cowardly attacks on innocent civilians. Pakistan and Azerbaijan will always be together as brothers," the ambassador noted.

Last night, India launched missile strikes on three cities in Pakistan. 26 civilians were killed and 46 were injured in the air strikes.

Afterward, Pakistan began retaliatory strikes against targets in India.

