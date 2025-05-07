EIA sees solar capacity hitting 180 GW by 2026, limiting gas growth

The United States is set to see a notable rise in electricity generation over the next two years, powered largely by a rapid expansion in solar energy, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its May Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA projects that electricity generation in the U.S. electric power sector will grow by 2% in 2025 compared to 2024 - an increase of 100 billion kWh - followed by an additional 1% growth in 2026.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register