16th Career Fair held at UNEC (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), in collaboration with the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, organized the 16th Career Fair.

The opening ceremony of the Career Fair, intended for students and graduates, was attended by UNEC Rector Professor Adalat Muradov, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Vusal Nasirli, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva, Chairman of the Board of the Absheron Logistics Center Ziya Aghayev, as well as representatives of various employers and distinguished guests.

In his address, UNEC Rector Professor Adalat Muradov noted that more than 1,050 vacancies were presented by 105 companies. Emphasizing the importance of employment among students and graduates, he highlighted that facilitating access to decent job opportunities is one of the university’s key priorities.

Deputy Minister Vusal Nasirli, Deputy Minister Indira Hajiyeva, and Chairman Ziya Aghayev also delivered remarks, underlining the significance of equipping young people with skills aligned with labour market demands. They emphasized that such initiatives play a crucial role in supporting the transition of students and graduates into the workforce, providing them with relevant information about suitable job opportunities, and fostering initial connections with potential employers.

Subsequently, the official guests visited company booths and familiarized themselves with the vacancies on offer and their respective requirements. Employers shared comprehensive information regarding the activities of their organizations, criteria for job openings, and details about the recruitment process.

Students and graduates participating in the Career Fair had the opportunity to obtain detailed information about available vacancies, submit their CVs for relevant positions, and register with employers for potential employment.